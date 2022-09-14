Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62,825.00

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 105.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $62,825.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.45 or 0.99997713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.53 or 0.99951350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065158 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 293,278,844 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

