InsurAce (INSUR) Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $305,021.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io.

Buying and Selling InsurAce

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

