Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in August

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Down 3.5 %

IAUGY opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

