Insured Finance Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $162,645.83 and $111.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,874,306 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

