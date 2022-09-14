INT (INT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $312,808.00

INT (INT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. INT has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $312,808.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INT has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.42 or 0.99997717 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 0.99963611 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061045 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012429 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065894 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
INT Coin Profile
INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling INT
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
