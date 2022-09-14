INT (INT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $312,808.00

INT (INT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. INT has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $312,808.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INT has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,213.42 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 0.99963611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065894 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

