Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 4.11, but opened at 4.30. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 4.32, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

