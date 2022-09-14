Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $136.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 4.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,036,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,064,000 after purchasing an additional 425,325 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,047.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,915,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,248,000 after purchasing an additional 245,041 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

