International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.12.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.93.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 245.79%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.