Internet Computer Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $51.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $6.12 or 0.00030558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00093200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00066990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007638 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000279 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,269,930 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

