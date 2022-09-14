Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Stake Boosted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.45% of Intersect ENT worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intersect ENT Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.