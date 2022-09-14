Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Capital International Ltd. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.6% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

