Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,046,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

