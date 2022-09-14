Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 89,123 shares.The stock last traded at $36.56 and had previously closed at $36.38.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,345.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 270,224 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

