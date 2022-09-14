Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 89,123 shares.The stock last traded at $36.56 and had previously closed at $36.38.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
