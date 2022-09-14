Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Stock Position Lifted by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

