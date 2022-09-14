Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.45. Approximately 21,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 56,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.