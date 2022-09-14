Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,308,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,788,000 after purchasing an additional 248,620 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.