Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,080 call options on the company. This is an increase of 56% compared to the average daily volume of 5,164 call options.

Insider Transactions at bluebird bio

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 513.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 581,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

bluebird bio Stock Down 9.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

bluebird bio stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.12. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

