Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 214% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,274 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

