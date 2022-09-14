Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 127.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.