IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Raised to GBX 45

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s previous close.

LON IQE opened at GBX 35.90 ($0.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.60 ($0.62).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

