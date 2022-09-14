IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) PT Raised to GBX 45 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IQE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.43 on Monday. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.