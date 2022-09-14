IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.
IQVIA Stock Performance
IQV opened at $212.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day moving average is $221.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.