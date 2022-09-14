IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQV opened at $212.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day moving average is $221.30.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

