Iridium (IRD) Reaches Market Cap of $653,963.81

Iridium (IRD) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. Iridium has a market capitalization of $653,963.81 and $2,327.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iridium has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.
About Iridium
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Iridium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.