Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
IREN opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
