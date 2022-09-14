Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

