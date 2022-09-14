Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IRENGet Rating) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

