IRISnet (IRIS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $25.98 million and $1.35 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,098,655,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,968,144 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium Whitepaper “

