iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Decreased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.74 and a one year high of $86.25.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
