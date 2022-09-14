iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.23

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.23 and last traded at $107.30, with a volume of 901292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

