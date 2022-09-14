iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

EFAV stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55.

