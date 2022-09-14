iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Shares Down 3.4%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.54. 2,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 17,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.
