iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.52 and last traded at $94.60. 2,468,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,097,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.36.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86.
