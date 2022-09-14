iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 677,605 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11,368.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 636,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 630,635 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

