iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,399,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.