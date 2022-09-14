iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.72.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
