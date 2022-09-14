iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 226,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.