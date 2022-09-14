iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.86 and last traded at $110.21. 84,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 208,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.