iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22,721.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,888 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $47,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

