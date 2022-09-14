ITAM Games (ITAM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.66 Million

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

