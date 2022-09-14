iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 5.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 5,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $719.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.