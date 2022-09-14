Jackpot (777) Price Down 21.8% This Week

Jackpot (777) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Jackpot has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $33,225.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jackpot has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.
Jackpot Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,130,161 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.
Jackpot Coin Trading
