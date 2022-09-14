Jackson Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Jackson Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

NYSE JXN opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.