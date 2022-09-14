James Pantelidis Purchases 400 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.20 per share, with a total value of C$12,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,325,033.60.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Pantelidis acquired 1,035 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,003.70.

On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00.

On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.

PKI stock opened at C$32.03 on Wednesday. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$39.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

