Jarvis+ Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $169,191.19 and $12,356.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 140.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.01188461 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00833957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021065 BTC.
Jarvis+ Profile
Jarvis+’s launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars.
