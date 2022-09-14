Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equitable in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $44,231,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

