Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

