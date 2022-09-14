Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Jackson Financial Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Jackson Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jackson Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $32.39 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

