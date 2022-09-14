Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

