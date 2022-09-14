Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

FRPT stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

