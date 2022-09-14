Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,321 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Murcko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $748,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 996,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,858,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,008 shares of company stock worth $2,428,154. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

