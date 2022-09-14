Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,219,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.