Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of PFG opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

